Appeals court weighs Trump’s push to block Jan. 6 records

A federal appeals court seemed likely Tuesday to deny Donald Trump’s request to block some White House records from going to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but it struggled with how judges should consider a former president’s contention that records should be protected from disclosure.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard more than three hours of oral argument in Trump’s lawsuit to keep documents from the National Archives and Records Administration from going to the House.

Trump has asserted executive privilege over the documents and argues that the disclosure would hurt the office of the president by compromising the ability of presidents to get full and frank advice from advisers without worrying that it will soon become public and be used as a political weapon.

But President Joe Biden disagreed with that assessment for at least the first three batches of records in the House panel’s request, in a determination that the public interest in the House probe outweighs the confidentiality concerns underlying executive privilege.

The D.C. Circuit panel has paused the disclosure of records while it considers what to do, on an expedited timeline that heightens expectations that the panel would rule quickly thereafter. Whichever side does not prevail at the appeals court is expected to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.