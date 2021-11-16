Trump warns of ‘new weapon’ from Jan. 6 panel records request

Donald Trump’s lawyers cautioned a federal appeals court Tuesday that the court would unleash a “new weapon” for lawmakers to harass political rivals if it rules a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is handed some White House records.

The former president filed the brief as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit quickly considers whether a lower court judge got it right when she declined to block the release of records to the panel from the National Archives and Records Administration.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington ruled last week that the House had the power to get the records, even if the request was broad. And she contended the sitting president gives the final word on whether any records should be protected under executive privilege – not a former president or court.

Trump’s lawyers wrote Tuesday that upholding that ruling would have “enormous consequences” and forever change the dynamic between government branches.

“It is naïve to assume that the fallout will be limited to President Trump or the events of January 6, 2021,” Trump’s attorneys wrote. “Every Congress will point to some unprecedented thing about ‘this President’ to justify a request for his presidential records.”