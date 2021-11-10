Judge rejects Trump effort to block records from House’s Jan. 6 panel

A federal judge has denied Donald Trump’s request to stop White House records from being turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — a decision the former president’s lawyers appealed almost immediately.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington issued a 36-page ruling late Tuesday that declined to issue the preliminary injunction Trump sought. The National Archives and Records Administration has said it would give the first batch of records to the House on Friday absent a court order.

But Trump’s lawyers already indicated that they will ask the courts to stop that from happening while they appeal Chutkan’s decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, amid concerns that Congress will publicly release the records.

[Jan. 6 committee issues more subpoenas, including to Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany]

In one filing in the case, Trump’s attorneys contend that such weighty questions about the release of presidential records should be decided by a full judicial review, and not a “race against the clock.”