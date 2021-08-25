Jan. 6 select committee requests Trump administration records
Agencies given Sept. 9 deadline to produce documents
The Jan. 6 select committee wants a full accounting of former President Donald Trump's communications and movements during the insurrection along with other records relating to the Capitol attack and intelligence about groups involved.
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on Wednesday announced he sent requests for documents to the National Archives and Records Administration and seven other agencies: the departments of Justice, Defense, Homeland Security, and Interior; the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
The panel asked the archives office, which possesses records from the Executive Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President, for a trove of Trump administration information, including Trump's schedule the day his supporters assaulted police and broke into the Capitol. It is also seeking White House visitor records and information about White House efforts to impede the count of votes in the Electoral College.
Some requests had been made previously by other House committees. Thompson's request gives the agencies two weeks to deliver.
The committee is seeking information, such as call logs and schedules, of specific people, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump aide Hope Hicks, members of Trump's family — including his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son, Donald Trump Jr. — and members of Congress who communicated with the White House on Jan. 6.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, both have said they spoke with Trump on the day of the Capitol attack. The committee also requested any communications between White House employees and members of Congress regarding violence at the Capitol and overturning the 2020 election results. Further, it asked for all documents and communications relating to QAnon, the Proud Boys, Stop the Steal, Oath Keepers or Three Percenters on the election results.
“Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation seeks to evaluate threats to that process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future,” Thompson said in a statement.
Agencies were asked for records on intelligence gathered and disseminated leading up to the pro-Trump insurrection, security preparations around the Capitol and the role the agencies had in defending the Capitol.