Jan. 6 select committee requests Trump administration records

The Jan. 6 select committee wants a full accounting of former President Donald Trump's communications and movements during the insurrection along with other records relating to the Capitol attack and intelligence about groups involved.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on Wednesday announced he sent requests for documents to the National Archives and Records Administration and seven other agencies: the departments of Justice, Defense, Homeland Security, and Interior; the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The panel asked the archives office, which possesses records from the Executive Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President, for a trove of Trump administration information, including Trump's schedule the day his supporters assaulted police and broke into the Capitol. It is also seeking White House visitor records and information about White House efforts to impede the count of votes in the Electoral College.

Some requests had been made previously by other House committees. Thompson's request gives the agencies two weeks to deliver.

The committee is seeking information, such as call logs and schedules, of specific people, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump aide Hope Hicks, members of Trump's family — including his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son, Donald Trump Jr. — and members of Congress who communicated with the White House on Jan. 6.