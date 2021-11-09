Jan. 6 committee issues more subpoenas, including to Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany
Panel wants testimony, depositions in coming weeks
Former White House adviser Stephen Miller and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany were among 10 Trump administration officials sent subpoenas Tuesday from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
McEnany made several statements from the White House about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election. She was with former President Donald Trump at the Ellipse as he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally right before the Capitol attack as well as other times Trump was watching the day unfold. She is directed to produce documents by Nov. 23 and sit for a deposition on Dec. 3.
Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, promulgated false information about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and encouraged state legislatures to appoint alternate electors in an effort to change the results of the election. He is directed produce documents by Nov. 23 and testify Dec. 14.
The following eight other former officials were compelled by the panel to produce records by Nov. 23:
Nicholas Luna, Trump’s personal assistant in the White House, was reportedly in the Oval Office the morning of the insurrection when Trump was on a phone call urging Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election results. He is to appear for a deposition Dec. 6.
Molly Michael, a special assistant to Trump and operations coordinator for the Oval Office, had a hand in sending information about alleged election fraud to people at Trump’s direction, the select committee found. She is to sit for a deposition on Dec. 2.
Ben Williamson, a deputy assistant to Trump and senior adviser to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, reportedly was urged by a White House official during the Capitol attack to get Trump to issue a statement condemning the violence of the attack. That request to Meadows and Williamson was unsuccessful, the committee said. Williamson is to testify before the panel on Dec. 2.
Christopher Liddell, the deputy chief of staff in the White House, was present on Jan. 6 and reportedly considered resigning that day, but was persuaded not to. He is to testify Nov. 30.
John McEntee, the personnel director in the Trump White House, was reportedly in the Oval Office when two of Trump's attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Justin Clark, Trump and Pence talked about the Georgia audit process and heard Giuliani speak about seizing Dominion voting machines due to alleged fraud. McEntee also reportedly discouraged people in the Trump administration from looking for other jobs after the election because it would acknowledge Trump’s loss. He was also in the White House on Jan. 6. His deposition is scheduled for Dec. 15.
Keith Kellogg, Pence’s national security adviser, reportedly was in a meeting in January 2021 with Trump and former White House counsel Pat Cipollone in which Trump insisted Pence should not certify the election. He also was reportedly in the White House with Trump as he watched the attack on the Capitol occur. His deposition is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant to Trump for legislative affairs, was reportedly at the White House on Jan. 6 and was with Trump when he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally. Hutchinson reportedly emailed and called Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs about a trip to Georgia by Meadows to go to an election audit. Her deposition is Dec. 1.
Kenneth Klukowski, senior counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, had a part in drafting a letter urging particular state legislatures to delay their election certification, according to a Senate Judiciary Committee report, which also notes Clark contacted Klukowski to prepare for an Oval Office meeting with Trump Jan. 3. His deposition is Nov. 29.
“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement. “We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election.”