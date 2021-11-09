Jan. 6 committee issues more subpoenas, including to Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany were among 10 Trump administration officials sent subpoenas Tuesday from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

McEnany made several statements from the White House about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election. She was with former President Donald Trump at the Ellipse as he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally right before the Capitol attack as well as other times Trump was watching the day unfold. She is directed to produce documents by Nov. 23 and sit for a deposition on Dec. 3.

Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, promulgated false information about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and encouraged state legislatures to appoint alternate electors in an effort to change the results of the election. He is directed produce documents by Nov. 23 and testify Dec. 14.

The following eight other former officials were compelled by the panel to produce records by Nov. 23:

Nicholas Luna, Trump’s personal assistant in the White House, was reportedly in the Oval Office the morning of the insurrection when Trump was on a phone call urging Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election results. He is to appear for a deposition Dec. 6.