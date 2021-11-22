House expresses urgent need for White House records on Jan. 6

The House told a federal appeals court Monday that there is an urgent need to get White House records related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, because they will shape a select committee’s investigation and potential legislation to ward off “future attacks on democracy” in upcoming elections.

Attorneys for the House filed the brief as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit quickly considers whether a lower court judge got it right when she declined to block the release of records to the panel from the National Archives and Records Administration.

Former President Donald Trump has appealed a lower court ruling that found earlier this month the House had the power to get the records, as well as a ruling that declined to stop the production of them to Congress while Trump continues a fight in the courts to keep them from the committee.

Trump’s attorneys argued in a brief last week that the House select committee does not have a legitimate basis to see the records and is harassing a political rival and the production should be put on hold as the legal fight plays out.

The House countered in its brief Monday that an injunction that halts disclosure during a court fight would cause substantial harm to the select committee and ongoing legislative activities.