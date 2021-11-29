Biden’s travels take him to competitive Minnesota district

President Joe Biden resumes his campaign to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law and sell his broader Build Back Better agenda with a stop Tuesday in a competitive House district in Minnesota.

Biden is scheduled to visit Dakota County Technical College in Rosemont, a part of the Twin Cities metropolitan area that is in the heart of the 2nd District represented by second-term Democrat Angie Craig.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the school is an example “that illustrates how similar institutions across the country will train the next generation of workers and rebuild America’s infrastructure.”

“The majority of jobs supported by the president’s bipartisan infrastructure bill will not need a four-year college degree, and the programs provided by community and technical colleges, like Dakota County Technical College, will provide the training and skill development needed to help workers access to jobs created,” Psaki said at a White House briefing.

Craig’s office recommended the technical college as a potential venue for a presidential visit.