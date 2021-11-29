Biden tells the nation not to panic over new COVID-19 variant

The latest strain of the coronavirus, known as omicron, will not bring the United States back to square one in the pandemic, President Joe Biden said during an address on Monday in which he urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted.

Biden and White House public health officials believe the current COVID-19 vaccines available on the market should provide some level of protection against the new virus variant, though it will take up to two weeks to know exactly how much.

"This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," Biden said from the White House, noting that the U.S. has more tools to fight the virus than ever before, including vaccines, boosters, antibody treatments and antivirals.

The omicron variant has far more mutations than delta or any other existing COVID-19 variant, and all the uncertainties have caused the scientific community to spring into action. If updated vaccinations or boosters are necessary to respond to omicron, Biden said the administration will accelerate their development.

The White House is already working with Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to develop contingency plans for revised vaccines and boosters if needed. Pfizer-BioNTech has said it could produce lab data within two weeks about whether omicron can escape existing vaccine protection, and could have an updated shot ready within 100 days.