House passes budget package after cost concerns abate

The House passed a roughly $2.2 trillion package of spending and tax breaks to expand the social safety net and combat climate change Friday morning, with nearly all Democrats backing the massive bill after months of painstaking intraparty negotiations.

The party-line vote of 220-213 on the budget reconciliation measure represented a significant step toward enacting key elements of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, including free universal prekindergarten; child and elder care support; clean energy incentives; and extensions of expanded tax credits for families and health insurance.

To help pay for the package, the measure also would, for the first time, provide Medicare authority to negotiate prescription drug prices in order to push down the cost of older, more expensive drugs lacking marketplace competition. And it would impose a variety of new taxes on the wealthiest households and multinational corporations while giving the IRS money to hire thousands of new agents to better enforce the tax laws.

But the bill is likely to be changed in the Senate, where Biden needs the support of all 50 Democratic caucus members in the evenly divided chamber. Two key holdouts —West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema — have yet to offer a public endorsement of the package. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., set a Christmas deadline for final passage.

McCarthy filibuster

House passage came Friday morning, after a stemwinder of a speech from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that went for more than 8 1/2 hours — breaking the previous record held by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.