Why Marc Morial is ‘damn worried’ about the state of American democracy

We should not have to have another 60-year battle. And American democracy, people must stand up for it, and we’re calling on members of the United States Senate to stand up. Demonstrate fortitude, demonstrate courage, and say, “I’ll stand up for the right of all people to vote, I will stand up to make sure that state law is not weaponized against the locked out and left out, not weaponized against those who are from communities of color, those who are indigenous or African American or Latinx, those who are young students, those who are disabled. We will stand up.” And that’s what we want.

We want the members of the Senate to stand up for American democracy. The House has done its job. They’ve done their job.

Curtis: I have to ask you, Marc, as someone who has been doing this and in the fight for such a long time, and you’ve seen this ebb and flow and the fight continue. How worried are you? I mean, we now have people who are denying the outcome of votes. And some of these laws in the states are throwing back the approval of votes to legislatures. How worried are you?

Morial: Damn worried. This is not anything to play with. What we saw on Jan. 6 was an effort at a totalitarian coup. What we saw on Jan. 6 is not anything I could have ever imagined occurring in this country. It was outrageous. It was pernicious. It made people around the world ask, “What has come of America? What has come of the citadel of American democracy?” Which is why the civil rights leadership of the country is putting it all out there. And we’ve always served as one of the consciences of this country. And I say, as one of the consciences of this country, we have to stand up for some principles and the right to participate, the right to choose your leaders, the right to vote is essential to who America is. I tell business leaders who sit on the sidelines, “You have no, quote unquote, free enterprise system without American democracy. It’s not the other way around. You have to stand up for the right to vote.”

Curtis: Not that long ago, when we were in the midst of the pandemic, you said that there were several pandemics facing Black America. You mentioned racial injustice in health care, jobs and social justice. I want to take your temperature on what the situation is today. How’re we doing?