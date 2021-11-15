Bannon surrenders to federal authorities

Former White House adviser Stephen Bannon turned himself in to federal custody Monday, days after he was indicted on criminal charges for not cooperating with the House select committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Bannon livestreamed his surrender at the FBI’s Washington field office on the GETTR social media platform, urging his supporters to stay focused on “signal,” not “noise,” an apparent reference to his legal troubles.

“I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do every day. We got the Hispanics coming to our side. African Americans coming to our side,” Bannon said ahead of his surrender. “We’re taking down the Biden regime.”

Bannon, who was former President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, will be arraigned at a virtual hearing before District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols on Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time. He will not be held in jail, and there is no monetary bond required. He is required to report to pretrial services weekly by phone.

Bannon, 67, was indicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress for not producing records and for not testifying before the House Jan. 6 select committee. He faces a maximum of two years in jail and a $2,000 fine. A conviction would not compel him to produce the records or testimony.