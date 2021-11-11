Court puts release of White House Jan. 6 records on hold

A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily halted the imminent release of White House records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, and set oral argument for Nov. 30 on former President Donald Trump’s appeal.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued that order the day before the National Archives and Records Administration was set to give the first batch of records to the House absent a court order.

Trump’s lawyers had asked the appeals court for a “brief pause” in the production of records while the former president seeks a review of a district court ruling this week. That lower court ruling rejected Trump’s effort to stop the release of some records to the Jan. 6 panel, and also rejected a request to put that ruling on hold while his lawsuit moves through the courts.

“In this appeal, the Court will consider novel and important constitutional issues of first impression concerning separation of powers, presidential records and executive privilege,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in the emergency motion.

Without that order, “President Trump risks imminently losing his opportunity to obtain any meaningful remedy and the case could be mooted,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.