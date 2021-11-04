Tax changes keep coming as Democrats seek budget bill votes

House Democrats’ latest version of their nearly $2 trillion budget reconciliation bill would add slimmed-down paid leave benefits and other programs dropped from the previous iteration, while trimming the duration of some clean energy incentives and cutting higher-income earners off from tax breaks for buying electric vehicles.

The House Rules Committee released the latest, 2,135-page version of Democrats’ bill Wednesday afternoon, adding in provisions that weren’t part of previous texts, like a House-Senate compromise on prescription drug pricing, and restoring pieces the Ways and Means panel approved that had since been dropped. Those include a crackdown on multimillion-dollar retirement accounts that grow tax-free, new taxes on e-cigarettes and credits for low-income housing.

“You revisit different parts of the bill when you find out that there might be some room on the edges here with money,” Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said. “So we went a little bit bigger here or there. And there’s always issues and items that fall in and fall out.”

Several of Democrats’ additions to the bill Wednesday as they worked to finalize the legislation were bigger and seemed to come together just hours earlier. Those were the inclusion of an estimated $200 billion plan to guarantee four weeks of paid family and medical leave and a plan to raise the $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes to $72,500, extending the limit through 2031 to make it revenue neutral.