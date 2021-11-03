Dueling ‘SALT’ fixes in play as Democrats try to close budget deal

House Democratic leaders unveiled their latest compromise proposal on state and local tax deductions Wednesday as part of their updated 2,135-page reconciliation package, but once again they were running into opposition from top Senate Democrats.

The revised House bill would lift the current $10,000 cap on "SALT" deductions that's in place through 2025 to $72,500 retroactive to the start of this year, and extend that through 2031. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., who worked on the plan with Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., said it would be roughly budget neutral.

"It was not going to be sustainable to do SALT in a way that costs hundreds of billions of dollars. And so we devised a way to do it that gives between 96 and 99 percent of my taxpayers in my district the full deduction, but that is also revenue-neutral and stable over 10 years," Malinowski said.

Malinowski's and Porter's plan had support from House progressives, according to Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. But it wasn't clear other House lawmakers from affected states were ready to sign on, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., who reserved comment until he'd had a chance to review the measure.

Meanwhile across the Capitol, Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., countered with their own plan to keep the $10,000 ceiling in place but exempt households making up to somewhere between $400,000 and $550,000 a year, depending on budget estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation that hadn't come back yet.