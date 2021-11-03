House Democrats put paid leave back in budget bill as vote nears

House Democrats will include four weeks of paid family and medical leave in a manager’s amendment to the budget reconciliation package they plan to introduce Wednesday as the Rules Committee reconvenes to prepare the legislation for a floor vote.

Paid leave was excluded from a $1.75 trillion framework for the legislation the White House released last week amid opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin III.

The West Virginia Democrat said Wednesday he's still against including paid leave in the partisan reconciliation bill, which means the House package may need to be amended and sent back if the House passes that version. "I just think it's the wrong place to put it because it's a social expansion," he told reporters.

Manchin said he’s talked to Republicans about a bipartisan approach. But paid leave is a top priority for many Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and they feel reconciliation is their best shot at enacting it.

Pelosi sent a “Dear Colleague” letter to House Democrats on Wednesday morning saying the manager’s amendment “contains some changes” to the package.