Senate confirms new Census Bureau director

The Senate approved the first Latino director to head the Census Bureau, confirming Robert Santos to the director’s post following a bipartisan vote Thursday.

Santos, a vice president at the Urban Institute and president of the American Statistical Association, received unanimous support from Democrats and the votes of a handful of Republicans in the 58-35 vote. However, the vote was the most divided in more than a decade — the Senate confirmed the two previous Census Bureau directors by voice vote.

Majority Leader Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., argued Santos would be the best person to lead the agency after numerous political decisions by the administration of former President Donald Trump on the oversight of last year’s census.

“We need to protect our census from the pressures of partisan politics, and Mr. Santos is a perfect fit,” Schumer said on the floor. “President Trump, true to form, spent years trying to politicize and weaponized our country’s census, going as far as maliciously trying to include citizenship questions and have counts of undocumented immigrants.”