Biden’s pick to head Census blends statistical, advocacy work

When Robert Santos sets his mind to do something, he usually finds a way to make it happen.

Santos knew next to nothing about taking pictures when the career statistician awoke one morning and decided he wanted to photograph live bands.

After years of attending the Austin City Limits Music Festival, the Texas native convinced a New York magazine to hire him as a photographer — and found himself shooting from the festival’s music pits. He eventually learned the craft well enough to earn a long-standing spot with the SXSW festival as its photo crew chief, managing about 100 photographers each year.

“My interest in live music photography was spontaneous. Once it occurred, I listened to and acted upon that sudden interest and it quickly grew into a passion,” he told the American Statistical Association’s magazine in 2018. “It is a way to be creative and use both sides of the brain in a fun way.”

Now Santos, currently president of the ASA and a vice president at the Urban Institute, is on the verge of becoming the first Latino director of the U.S. Census Bureau, the Commerce Department agency that helped define the ethnic category.