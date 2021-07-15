Santos pledges apolitical role heading Census Bureau

The ranking member of the committee, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, pushed Santos to commit to the agency’s plan for releasing redistricting data from the 2020 census by Aug. 16. Portman’s state launched a lawsuit over the agency’s monthslong delay in the data release, which is currently in a holding pattern in court.

“There are people who are thinking of running for office, but they don't know what the district looks like, because we can't get the data from the Census Bureau, and it's been a disaster in Ohio. I'm sure other states feel the same,” Portman said.

Santos demurred on committing to the agency’s date, saying he doesn’t have access to the agency’s internal information. Portman said he was disappointed by the answer.

“That’s the least I think that you should be able to do as a nominee for a bureau that has not provided the data needed for us to, as you say, 'Be sure our democracy can move forward' by having redistricting data available," Portman said. "So I’m disappointed you can’t commit to it.”

The agency missed its original April 1 deadline to release local data used for redistricting because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic as well as decisions by the Trump administration. Originally, the agency planned to release the data as late as Sept. 30 before arriving at the Aug. 16 date amid litigation with Ohio and Alabama.