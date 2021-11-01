Next year’s midterm elections, which will determine control of the House and Senate for the second half of President Joe Biden’s first term, are on pace to shatter previous records, thanks largely to big-money outside groups.

Super PACs — more than a decade old, with an infrastructure and stream of donors to rival the political parties — and other outside organizations already have begun to invest heavily to influence the outcome of the 2022 elections.

“Outside groups are enormously important vehicles, especially in competitive races,” said Sheila Krumholz, executive director of OpenSecrets, which tracks political spending. “They can afford to drop huge sums of money.”

Krumholz’s group has tracked nearly $40 million toward the midterms, which includes investments by such groups as Club for Growth Action, which is spending already to influence GOP primaries. That’s on the heels of the 2020 campaigns when outside groups spent a record-breaking nearly $3 billion, including on the presidential races, according to her group.

They pay higher rates for advertising than candidates do and are prohibited from directly coordinating with a candidate, but they don’t face any such restrictions in operating jointly with other outside groups — and many do.