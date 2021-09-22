DSCC makes early field investment ahead of 2022

Senate Democrats announced Wednesday they are making an unprecedented early investment in field programs ahead of the 2022 midterms, spending $30 million in nine key states as they seek to defend their narrow majority.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, told CQ Roll Call he saw the value of an early focus on field organizing in his own hotly contested reelection race last year.

Peters, who was a top GOP target last cycle, noted that his campaign started investing in organizing, and particularly in helping voters cast absentee ballots, as early as January 2018. He defeated his Republican opponent, Army veteran John James, by 2 points last fall, as President Joe Biden was winning Michigan by 3 points.

“We were able to have a very robust program of identifying Democrats, making sure that they had the opportunity to vote absentee and then made sure that was happening,” Peters said in a brief interview off the Senate floor. “And we had record amounts of absentee ballots cast. It was a difference-maker in the election. So I just appreciate how a very robust ground campaign can make a difference.”

Peters is now at the helm of his party’s campaign committee for the 2022 cycle as Democrats attempt to protect and expand their Senate majority. Republicans need a net gain of just one seat next year to retake the chamber.