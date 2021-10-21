Bannon contempt vote threatens to erode congressional investigative power

The House is poised to split along partisan lines Thursday on whether to seek criminal charges against a private citizen for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, an outcome that threatens to further erode the investigative power of lawmakers from both parties.

Republicans and Democrats have not shown much if any unity over the past decade on votes to hold executive branch officials in contempt of Congress. But the vote on Stephen Bannon in connection with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol extends that partisan divide to those outside government as well. Although Bannon was a one-time White House adviser to President Donald Trump, his actions after leaving government service are at issue for the panel.

Republicans are expected to overwhelmingly oppose the panel’s move to utilize one of Congress’ most powerful tools — a recommendation that the Justice Department seek an indictment of Bannon on a charge that brings the possibility of up to a year in prison and a fine.

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Tom Davis, a chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform from 2003 to 2007, said Congress might come out of this Bannon contempt vote looking even weaker.