Trump, Bannon delays could impede Jan. 6 probe

Former President Donald Trump and his allies threaten to delay a House select committee from getting key information about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — and the tools lawmakers have to fight back might not be enough.

The Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday took its most serious step to enforce a subpoena, kicking off the process to hold former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for withholding information that it describes as “central to its investigative process.”

But that process, even if Bannon is successfully prosecuted and jailed, still wouldn’t force him to disclose the information, legal experts say. And a Trump lawsuit filed Monday means the committee’s request for documents from inside the White House and administration might go unfulfilled as the case winds its way through the court system, potentially to the Supreme Court.

The committee voted 9-0 Tuesday to adopt an amended report to recommend the House hold Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena the panel has sent him demanding records and testimony.

“It is essential that we get Mr. Bannon’s factual and complete testimony in order to get a full accounting of the violence of January 6th and its causes,” Chairperson Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a Tuesday statement. “Mr. Bannon stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena. That’s not acceptable. No one in this country, no matter how wealthy or how powerful, is above the law. Left unaddressed, this defiance may encourage others to follow Mr. Bannon down the same path.”