House Democrats get little from Trump-era subpoena fight

Two years ago, in the middle of President Donald Trump’s broader oppose-all-the-subpoenas stance in ongoing investigations, House Democrats focused on one lawsuit that could pave the way for Congress to more easily and quickly enforce congressional subpoenas in court.

But that House Judiciary legal push is now poised to fizzle out in a way that does little to bolster congressional oversight, and might have actually weakened it, legal experts say.

The House Judiciary Committee told a court last week that it came to an agreement to obtain information from former White House counsel Don McGahn, an end to a separation-of-powers clash that created a court ruling last year that Speaker Nancy Pelosi described as a threat “to strike a grave blow” to congressional oversight.

McGahn will be interviewed about events depicted in the report from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III released in April 2019, per the agreement. But the interview will be closed, limited to publicly available portions of the report, and with the Justice Department there to direct him not to answer questions.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said the McGahn agreement brings the era of Trump’s “unprecedented obstruction” to an end. Trump had said McGahn and other aides had “absolute immunity” from subpoenas that required them to testify before committees.