Texas abortion ban keeps making its way through court system

A federal appeals court late Thursday allowed Texas to keep its abortion ban in place while courts contemplate a legal challenge from the Justice Department, a ruling that likely tees up another quick appeal to the Supreme Court over the new law.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, based in New Orleans, sided with Texas in the latest twist in the legal drama over the law. Known as SB 8, it all but bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The Justice Department sought an emergency order to block a law it described as “unconstitutional on its face,” and argued that Texas has essentially nullified rulings from the Supreme Court that established a constitutional right to abortion.

The Biden administration says the law has banned about 85 percent to 95 percent of all abortions in Texas, and at a time before many women know they are pregnant. It says many Texas women are crossing state lines to get abortions, while others struggle to find the time and resources to do so.