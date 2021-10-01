Justice Department presses case to stop Texas abortion law

The Justice Department urged a federal judge Friday to halt a new Texas abortion law that it called “unconstitutional on its face” and argued that the government can file a lawsuit against the state to stop “a series of tricks to try to evade the Constitution directly.”

DOJ attorney Brian Netter, at a remote hearing before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Texas, said the United States doesn’t file this sort of lawsuit frequently or lightly.

But Netter said the federal government must do so because the Texas law that went into effect four weeks ago violates the nationwide constitutional right to abortion and, by design, outflanks the typical legal process for women and abortion providers to challenge it.

Without the government’s lawsuit, Netter said, the United States would return to an era in which states felt it was OK to pass laws that would essentially nullify rulings from the Supreme Court, such as those that established the right to seek an abortion prior to viability, or when the fetus could live outside the womb.

“It’s not hard to imagine other laws that could be written in a way to create the same result,” Netter said. He used an example of a law that fined people $1 million for criticizing the president.