House Oversight Committee debates Texas abortion law

Rep. Cori Bush was raped at a church camp as a teenager. A month later, she realized she was pregnant and sought out an abortion, she said at a hearing Thursday.

“I knew it was a decision I needed to make for myself, so I did,” said the Missouri Democrat, who called it the hardest decision she ever made. “Today, I sit before you as that nurse, and as a pastor, activist, survivor, single mom, and congresswoman to testify that in the summer of 1994, I was raped, became pregnant, and chose to have an abortion.”

Bush was one of four congresswomen testifying about deeply personal connections during a tense House Oversight and Reform hearing Thursday about state restrictions on abortion in light of a new Texas law banning almost all such procedures.

Bush said she mostly kept the experience to herself, a sentiment shared by the two other Democrats who spoke about their abortions.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., first spoke publicly about her abortion in 2019. On Thursday, she was candid about its significance in her life.