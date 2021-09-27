Biden administration moves to reissue DACA after court ruling

The Biden administration released a proposed rule Monday to “preserve and fortify” protections for certain undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, after a Texas federal judge struck down an Obama-era version of the program.

The Department of Homeland Security’s proposal would maintain the same eligibility criteria as the 2012 program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which provides work permits and deportation protections to people without legal status who entered the U.S. prior to June 15, 2012, and who were born after June 16, 1981.

Applicants must also be at least 15 years old to apply, have no criminal record, and either be enrolled in or have graduated from school.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to take action to protect Dreamers and recognize their contributions to this country,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Monday, using the popular term for DACA recipients. “This notice of proposed rulemaking is an important step to achieve that goal.”

In its 205-page proposal, the department emphasized the contributions that “Dreamers” have made to their communities since the Obama administration rolled out DACA nearly a decade ago.