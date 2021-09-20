Democrats prep ‘Plan B’ after immigration bid rejected

Democrats are preparing alternative options to present to the Senate parliamentarian to get immigration provisions into a sprawling $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure after she rebuffed their first attempt to include a path to legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., a key player in immigration discussions, told reporters Monday that Democrats “will be going back to the parliamentarian with other options in the coming days.”

“She gave her view on only one approach on including a pathway to citizenship in reconciliation,” Menendez said, just hours after Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough shot down efforts to include a path to legal status for certain immigrants in the bill.

“I certainly intend to keep working until we get to a yes, and we’re not going to take no for an answer.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer also indicated those plans, saying in a statement Sunday night that Senate Democrats “have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days.”