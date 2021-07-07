Garcia adds reconciliation demand Democrats unlikely to meet on immigration

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., said Tuesday he won’t back a reconciliation bill without a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, drawing a firm line on a requirement that House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth has already said isn’t likely to meet reconciliation rules.

Democrats hold a slim majority in the House and can’t afford to lose many votes on a budget reconciliation package that could include trillions of dollars for party priorities like child care, climate action and education. Yarmuth said last month that granting permanent legal status to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program participants probably wouldn’t have enough budgetary impact to pass muster.

"We’re looking at what could be done,” the Kentucky Democrat said. “So there’s some things we think we probably can pass the Byrd rule, but a lot can’t.”

The Byrd rule refers to the Senate, where budget reconciliation rules are stricter than those in the House. They include six provisions within the Byrd rule that any package must comply with. One provision says elements of the bill cannot have a “merely incidental” impact on the budget. The rule also doesn’t allow changes to Social Security spending or revenue in a reconciliation bill.

Yarmuth said efforts to address the backlogged immigration system, reunify families and increase border security with more spending have a better chance.