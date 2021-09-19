Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats’ immigration bid

The Senate parliamentarian rebuffed Democrats’ attempt to include immigration changes in a sprawling $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure, delivering a blow to efforts to create a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants for the first time in decades.

In a Sunday night decision, Elizabeth MacDonough found the proposed provisions, which could have put millions of undocumented immigrants, including those brought to the U.S. as children, on a track to permanent residency, did not comply with Senate procedural rules governing the reconciliation process.

“The policy changes of this proposal far outweigh the budgetary impact scored to it and it is not

appropriate for inclusion in reconciliation,” MacDonough said in a copy of the decision obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The consequences of putting millions of people on a path to citizenship would go far beyond the narrow scope of the nation’s budget, MacDonough said.

Lawful permanent resident “status would give these persons freedom to work, freedom to travel, freedom to live openly in our society in any state in the nation, and to reunite with their families and it would make them eligible, in time, to apply for citizenship – things for which there is no federal fiscal equivalent,” she said. “Changing the law to clear the way to LPR status is tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact.”