Texas judge says DACA is illegal, halts new requests

A Texas federal judge on Friday struck down an Obama-era program protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, blocking the government from approving new requests but shielding current program recipients for now.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas found the Department of Homeland Security did not have the authority to implement Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a 2012 program providing deportation relief and work permits to certain undocumented immigrants.

The judge noted that Congress has already outlined certain categories of immigrants who are eligible for work authorization, and DACA recipients are not among them. The executive branch does not have free rein to grant legal presence to other categories of immigrants, Hanen said.

“While the law certainly grants some discretionary authority to the agency, it does not extend to include the power to institute a program that gives deferred action and lawful presence, and in turn, work authorization and multiple other benefits to 1.5 million individuals who are in the country illegally,” Hanen wrote.

He also found that the Obama administration skirted procedural requirements when initially implementing the DACA program via agency memo, rather than soliciting public feedback through the formal regulatory process.