The past week has been a busy one for CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists, from Saturday’s rally for the jailed Jan. 6 insurrectionists to a visit to the Capitol by foreign leaders to the ongoing negotiations to pass a government funding bill, a reconciliation package and more.

Here’s at look at the week in Washington:

Police in riot gear take up positions by the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Saturday ahead of the Justice for J6 rally for jailed Capitol insurrectionists. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally Tuesday in front of the Washington office of pharmaceutical industry trade group PhRMA to protest high prescription drug prices. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi plants a flag Tuesday at the public art installation on the National Mall where more than 660,000 flags commemorate Americans who have died due to COVID-19. Standing above Pelosi are Reps. Jim Himes of Connecticut, center, Mark Takano of California, left, and Paul Tonko of New York. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a news conference Tuesday to introduce legislation that would give the Department of Health and Human Services the authority to create federal eviction moratoriums. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures Wednesday next to the bust of Winston Churchill in the Capitol after a meeting with Pelosi. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst holds up a sign Wednesday as she talks about a proposed bill at a Senate GOP news conference on the debt limit. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers walks amid light rain to the Capitol for a Wednesday vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer arrive Thursday for a news conference to announce a framework on how to pay for the multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation package. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Clouds float over the Capitol dome on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)