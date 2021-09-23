Can 400 pounds of barbecue help grease the wheels of the Senate?

Dale Thornton sounds happier than you’d expect for a man who got 30 minutes of sleep last night, having spent most of it standing in the rain.

“I’m honored … to come up here and be a part of this,” he said.

“This” is the Senate’s annual bipartisan barbecue lunch, a tradition started a little over a decade ago by retired Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, and now continuing under the sponsorship of two Democrats (Chris Coons of Delaware and Raphael Warnock of Georgia) and two Republicans (Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Roy Blunt of Missouri).

Along with fellow pitmaster Bubba Latimer and a crew of colleagues, Thornton started smoking the meats for Thursday’s lunch around 4 p.m. Wednesday, tending the hardwood fires throughout the damp and windy night. “We’re still partially wet,” Thornton said.

This was the 11th time Thornton, of South 40 Smokehouse in Marietta, Ga., trekked up to D.C. to cook slow and low for senators and their staff. After a COVID-caused pause last year, Thornton recruited some help from his buddy Latimer of Jasper, Ga.’s Bub-Ba-Q. Along with their team, they prepared more than 400 pounds of brisket, pulled pork and St. Louis ribs, plus heaps upon heaps of sides like mac ’n’ cheese and baked beans.