Amid congressional inaction, court pendulum swings on immigration

Litigation emerged as a key strategy under the Trump administration for immigrant advocates to halt sweeping policy changes, from attempts to rescind protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to efforts that narrowed asylum eligibility.

However, recent court rulings against the Biden administration’s attempts to reverse such policies have revealed the limits of relying on litigation as a vehicle for change.

“Suddenly, our immigration policy is being decided by a multitude of federal courts around the country and creating policy chaos,” said Theresa Cardinal Brown, managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center and a former Homeland Security official.

“The reality is, it's really hard to govern when you have different courts telling you different things about how to do stuff in different places, and decisions made are unmade and then remade months later. There’s no consistency.”

The fight against President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda has largely happened in Texas, where the administration has taken a beating in federal courts on issues from its attempt to enforce a temporary deportation moratorium to defending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.