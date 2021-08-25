Biden administration will continue challenging ‘Remain in Mexico’

The Biden administration vowed to continue fighting to end a controversial Trump-era border policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait out their cases in Mexico, after the Supreme Court ruled against its attempt to rescind the program.

“The Department of Homeland Security respectfully disagrees with the district court’s decision and regrets that the Supreme Court declined to issue a stay,” it said in a statement after the Tuesday night ruling. “DHS has appealed the district court’s order and will continue to vigorously challenge it.”

The Supreme Court denied the administration’s request to temporarily block an Aug. 13 order by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas, a Trump appointee, to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy while the government appealed the lower court’s ruling.

Formally known as Migrant Protection protocols, or MPP, the policy required asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their claims were adjudicated. The administration formally ended the policy on June 1.

DHS said it would comply with the district court’s order “in good faith” but will continue its appeal at the district court level even as it reinstates the policy. It also said it had started “diplomatic discussions” with Mexico over how to restart the program.