Supreme Court denies Biden’s attempt to end ‘Remain in Mexico’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against the Biden administration in its attempt to end a controversial Trump-era border policy in a major blow to the president’s efforts to undo the hardline policies of his predecessor.

The court denied, 6-3, the Biden administration’s application to block an Aug. 13 order by a Texas federal judge to reinstate the policy, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, which required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims were adjudicated in the United States.

The one-page ruling said the Biden administration had failed to show that rescinding MPP was not “arbitrary and capricious.” Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen G. Breyer noted their dissent.

Texas and Missouri, which had filed suit to preserve the policy, said in briefs filed to the high court late Tuesday that the government’s argument — that the lower court ruling dictates U.S. foreign policy — “proves too much.”

Those states wrote that “implementing virtually any significant immigration policy may have collateral consequences for foreign relations. But the Government may not use such foreign-policy implications as a blank check to avoid complying with” immigration laws.