Supreme Court will decide border wall funding, ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

The Supreme Court will decide cases this term on two of the Trump administration’s most contentious U.S.-Mexico border policies: transferring $2.5 billion in Defense Department funds to build a border wall and keeping immigrants who illegally cross that border in Mexico while their removal proceedings are pending.

On both issues, the justices have already weighed in on the side of the Trump administration. The Supreme Court allowed the government to use funds to build the barrier as the lawsuits go through the court system, as well as implement the so-called “remain in Mexico” policy while it is being challenged.

But both issues brought to the court by the Trump administration could be wiped out before the Supreme Court ever decides them. If Democratic nominee Joe Biden becomes president in January, he is expected to undo many of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.