Democrats’ dilemma: Eliminate the filibuster or pack the Supreme Court

ANALYSIS — Democratic senators have framed the looming confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as an existential threat to Americans’ health care, women’s reproductive rights and civil rights.

Progressives among them say the Democrats should respond by increasing the number of justices on the court if they sweep the election next month.

But Democrats need not go that far, or take on the political risk associated with packing the court, in order to reduce the Supreme Court’s power. By eliminating the legislative filibuster and reducing the threshold for passing Senate legislation to a simple majority, they can rebalance the scales in Congress’ favor.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer says all options are on the table, including eliminating the filibuster, should the Democrats take Senate control in January. Unencumbered by the need to win 60 votes for legislation, and accompanied by President Joe Biden and a Democratic House, he could pass bills restoring the health insurance individual mandate that the court has already ruled constitutional. Democrats can also, for the first time, pass laws legalizing abortion and same-sex marriage, two of the other hot-button issues they raised at Barrett’s hearing.

Such an approach has myriad advantages over packing the court. The filibuster, as my colleague Jason Dick has written, is not a sacred creation of the country’s framers but a rule that has evolved and changed as circumstances demanded. Most recently, the Senate reduced the threshold from a two-thirds vote to just 60 in 1975.