The cooling saucer and other Senate hooey

Want to imagine a world without a filibuster? We basically have one.

The Senate has long been touted as the saucer that cools the hot tea sent over from the House, and the filibuster is an integral component in that saucer cooling.

But take a look at most of what the Senate does: When it comes to confirming judges and executive nominees, it’s a simple majority threshold to cut off debate. When it comes to major legislation such as the 2017 tax cuts or the Affordable Care Act, it relies on the expedited procedures allowed under the Budget Reconciliation Act to push through things along majority lines, no filibuster allowed.

Recall the summer of 2017, when the GOP-led House and Senate attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act using reconciliation.

In the years after the ACA’s passage, Republican-controlled Houses and Senates had voted dozens of times to repeal the ACA, well aware a filibuster or a veto by Barack Obama would kill such efforts.