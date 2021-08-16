Federal judge orders DHS to resume ‘Remain in Mexico’ program

The Biden administration has until Friday to reinstate a controversial Trump administration program that required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for decisions in their U.S. immigration cases, delivering yet another blow to the administration’s immigration agenda.

In an opinion released late Friday in a case brought by Texas and Missouri, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas found that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas hadn't offered sufficient rationale to end the so-called Remain in Mexico program in violation of administrative law.

The judge, a Trump appointee, ordered the administration to implement the policy “in good faith” until it can rescind it in accordance with administrative law, and until the government has enough capacity to detain migrants crossing the border without authorization “without releasing any aliens because of a lack of detention resources.”

The judge's seven-day stay gives the federal government a chance to appeal the decision.

Anna Gallagher, executive director of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, said in a statement Saturday that the Trump program is a “national shame.”