House returns to take up budget and voting rights, with Democrats divided

The House returns this week with Democratic leaders hoping to adopt a budget resolution and pass a voting rights bill, but a bill that won’t be put up for a vote right away is creating drama about what, if anything, will get done.

The nine House Democrats who told Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter Aug. 13 that they won’t vote for the budget unless the House sends the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden’s desk first were holding firm last week, the members or their offices told CQ Roll Call.

The moderate lawmakers weren’t persuaded by Pelosi’s offer to use a single rule to send the budget resolution, infrastructure bill and a voting rights measure named to honor the late Rep. John Lewis to the floor. At least two of the nine, Reps. Filemon Vela of Texas and Jared Golden of Maine, say they’re planning to vote against the rule.

It is also unclear whether those nine Democrats are the only party members who could withhold support for the budget. Passing the resolution, which the Senate adopted early in the morning of Aug. 11, would enable the Senate to use reconciliation rules to bypass the 60-vote threshold on a still-unwritten $3.5 trillion package of Biden priorities. Pelosi supports that broader bill, and has said she would not take up the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which would provide an extra $550 billion for roads, transit and broadband programs, until the Senate passes the reconciliation measure.

Opponents of that strategy say Democrats should take a bipartisan victory that’s available and pass the infrastructure bill, but taking that step could lead more liberal members in the caucus, concerned the Senate would never pass the bigger package, to withhold support.