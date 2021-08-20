DeFazio looks to try again on his progressive transportation agenda

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio was once deeply skeptical of the budget reconciliation process.

But now, that process may present his best shot at effecting the “transformative” change the Oregon Democrat wants in transportation policy.

After a bipartisan group of senators largely ignored his $767 billion, five-year surface transportation and water bill in favor of a more modest measure, DeFazio was initially irate, vowing to vote against the infrastructure bill unless the Senate agreed to conference its version with his, which passed the House on July 1.

But when it became apparent that the bipartisan group, which he calls “the cabal,” was not interested in conferencing with the House, the veteran lawmaker formulated Plan B.

Despite his disappointment with the Senate bill, he’s now hoping to use the reconciliation process to increase money for transit, electric vehicle charging stations and wastewater. He also wants more money for a program that would rebuild Black and brown communities divided by federal infrastructure policy.