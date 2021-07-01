House passes $720B public works bill with elements of Biden plan

The House Thursday passed a more than $720 billion surface transportation, wastewater and drinking water reauthorization on a largely party-line vote, as Democrats laid out their vision of what they hope will be a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s key domestic priority.

The bill's passage, in a 221-201 vote, marks the start of the House’s 4th of July recess as well as the next step in what will likely be months of debate aimed at fleshing out what Biden originally envisioned to be a $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Two Republicans, Christopher H. Smith of New Jersey and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, supported the bill. No Democrats opposed it.

The overall House bill addresses two Biden priorities: climate change and racial equity. It would authorize $4 billion for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, dedicate $8.3 billion for reducing carbon pollution, and authorize $6.2 billion for mitigation and resiliency improvements aimed at making infrastructure resistant to extreme weather events.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., has emphasized that the House needed to pass a “transformative” bill that prioritizes fixing highways over building new ones, and makes deep and substantive investments into transit and rail in order to help address climate change.