Nine Democrats hold firm on opposing budget without infrastructure vote first

Leadership’s goal in combining the three into one rule was to ensure that the moderates wouldn’t block that too. But at least two of the nine, Vela and Golden, told CQ Roll Call they are planning to vote against the rule. Others said they’re considering it.

Failure to reach a compromise with some or all of the moderate Democrats on the budget would, at a minimum, delay plans to assemble a reconciliation package containing a host of party priorities, such as national paid leave, universal pre-kindergarten, free community college and a Medicare expansion providing dental, vision and hearing benefits.

Doing the math

Democrats hold a narrow 220-212 majority in the House. Full attendance requires a majority of 217 votes to approve a measure, meaning Democrats can lose no more than three members on party-line votes. Budgets are partisan blueprints and rules are set by the majority, so they can’t count on any Republican support for either.

Democratic leaders looking to muscle the budget through the chamber could simply aim to limit party defections to three or fewer members. But alternative scenarios also could help them with the complicated math, such as members who oppose the budget voting “present” or being absent entirely. For every two members who miss a vote or opt to vote “present” instead of the usual “yea” or “nay,” the threshold needed to pass a measure is lowered by one.

While the nine moderate Democrats said in a letter to Pelosi last week they “would not consider voting for” the budget before the infrastructure bill, that does not mean they would be willing to register their protest by voting “present.” That’s never come up as an option in the group’s discussions, according to a source familiar with the deliberations who was not authorized to speak publicly.