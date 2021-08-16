Democrats’ standoff continues over budget, infrastructure

The standoff between moderate House Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi over voting on a budget resolution before an infrastructure bill remains in a stalemate following a series of weekend developments.

The group of nine members released a letter late Sunday rejecting a compromise proposal from Pelosi, though they didn’t explicitly reiterate that they would vote against the budget resolution.

The country “simply cannot afford any delays” in enacting the $550 billion bill the Senate approved last week, they wrote.

“While we appreciate the forward procedural movement on the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, our view remains consistent: We should vote first on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework without delay and then move to immediate consideration of the budget resolution,” they wrote.