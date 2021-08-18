CARROLLTON, Texas — As a Democrat running in a minority-majority suburban Texas House district that Democrats saw as a pickup opportunity last year, Candace Valenzuela thought she knew what voters wanted to hear.

A school board member who beat a retired Air Force colonel in a runoff for the nomination with the support of liberal groups, Valenzuela is the daughter of a Black man and a Mexican-American woman who met in the military. She faced homelessness at age 3.

Like other Democrats running in 2020, her pitch to the 24th District around Dallas focused on jobs, economics and health care. But after winning the nomination and the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — support that the House Black and Latino caucuses had urged the DCCC to give her earlier in the campaign — she faced pressure from national consultants.

Rather than talk about how struggling families would recover from the pandemic-driven economic decline, she said in a recent interview over lunch in a strip mall where all the signs were in Spanish, she was urged to go after hypothetical moderate voters and talk about preexisting conditions in health insurance she worried many in the community couldn’t afford. She wanted to rebut “defund the police” charges because she knew her relatives wanted police protection even if they supported more transparency, and was told to ignore it, the polls said the charges weren’t hurting her.

“My gut was definitely overruled by a bunch of other people who said, ‘I don't see this. It's not in the numbers,’” she said. “And I'm like, ‘I live here.’”