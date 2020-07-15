House battlegrounds set in Texas, unclear in Maine

Voters in Texas set the contests Tuesday for several battleground House districts that could give Democrats an even bigger majority or offer Republicans a shot at curbing it. Election officials in Maine, meanwhile, appeared likely to need some more time to determine the GOP winner in another battleground district.

Democrats are targeting suburban districts in Texas, seeking to build on their successful 2018 path to the House majority. Republicans have their eyes on recapturing Maine’s 2nd District, where freshman Democrat Jared Golden holds a major cash advantage.

A three-way GOP primary to choose Golden’s challenger will likely take more time to be decided because no candidate appears to have cleared 50 percent, triggering the state’s ranked-choice voting system.

The presidential campaigns and competitive Senate contests in both states will also factor in these districts heading into November.

Whoever wins in Maine will trail financially

Three Republicans sought the nomination to take on Golden, and their competitive primary racked up some serious campaign bills, leaving the eventual winner with a fraction of what the incumbent has. Golden reported more than $2 million in the bank as of June 24.