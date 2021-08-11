Census data release will start House redistricting scramble

When the Census Bureau formally kicks off this decade’s round of redistricting on Thursday with the release of detailed data from the 2020 count, it will set the stopwatch ticking for states to draw new congressional maps.

Colorado started its redistricting process earlier this summer, since it faces an Oct. 1 deadline to draw its new congressional and legislative boundaries. But several other states, including Connecticut, Iowa and Ohio, actually face earlier deadlines. The upcoming data release now creates a scramble among nearly every state to finish its maps before primaries start up next year, and for advocates for different groups of voters to try to keep up with them.

“We know in a number of states that very shortly after census data drops, that the redistricting process is going to begin, the maps are going to start getting released and that folks are going to have to start responding to them almost immediately,” said Adam Podowitz-Thomas, senior legal strategist at the Electoral Innovation Lab at Princeton University.

The hustle is happening because census data is being released late. For the first time ever, the agency missed its April 1 statutory deadline to release demographic details at the hyperlocal level due to the pandemic and various decisions made by the Trump administration.

In late April, the Census Bureau released apportionment population totals — used to reshuffle the 435 seats in the House — several months late. Changes over the past decade led to Texas gaining two seats, while Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana and Oregon each gained one. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost a seat.