Census misses create worries of Hispanic undercount

Joseph Garcia spent months working to ensure that Hispanic residents of Arizona got counted in last year’s decennial census. After this week’s release of the first set of results, he worries the government still missed thousands of them.

Arizona, along with Texas and Florida — other states with large Hispanic populations — fell short of expectations in Monday’s reveal of census data, resulting in smaller gains in congressional seats than projected, or none at all. Historically, the census has missed portions of Hispanic communities, shortchanging them on representation and in millions of dollars in federal programs, said Garcia, executive director of the advocacy group Chicanos por la Causa Action Fund.

“I just don’t want everyone to focus on ‘Oh, we didn't get another congressional seat’; the harm is much deeper than that,” Garcia said. “It’s compounding because it's going to be year after year after year over the next decade of less funding for all these services, which are really needed by many people.”

In addition to apportionment, census results are used to draw legislative maps and help guide more than $1.5 trillion in federal spending every year. However, it’s uncertain at this point how many people the census process may have missed.

During Monday's reveal of the results, Census Bureau officials cautioned the apportionment totals did not include any demographic information. Additionally, they pointed out the population for states such as Texas and Florida came within 1 percent of the projections it previously made.