Census results start wave of litigation over new maps

Within hours after the Census Bureau’s release of census apportionment results, the first wave of redistricting lawsuits hit federal courthouses in what is likely to be a flood of legal battles leading up to the 2022 congressional elections.

A national Democratic redistricting group backed three voter lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Louisiana, the “first of many steps” the group said it may take on redistricting — the redrawing of congressional and legislative maps.

“There’s simply too much at stake in this process to not use every tool at our disposal, and we know that the other party is committed to gerrymandering,” said former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., who heads the National Redistricting Action Fund, the group suing to mandate new maps across the three states.